HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian music is a staple throughout the islands, especially at many resorts, hotels and restaurants.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Kani Ka Pila Grille, located at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach, offers live Hawaiian music each night and often features award-winning musicians.

Each year, the hotel’s restaurant conducts a talent search to find the next musician to perform live at the resort.

2023 marks 16 years since the restaurant first began this yearly search.

The restaurant is on the hunt for their next featured musician and is looking for aspiring Hawaiian musicians, both traditional and contemporary, to apply.

The winner of the talent search will be given a month-long contract to perform at Kani Ka Pila Grille, which would include four performances.

The winning musician will also receive a social media marketing package, which would include an electronic press kit plus promotional audio and visual clips.

In order to enter, aspiring musicians are asked to share a DVD music sample or digital link to one of their past performances.

Additional registration instructions are as follows:

Entrants must include the name and a high-resolution photo of the artist or group.

Entrants must provide a contact name, address and phone number.

Submissions can be sent in via email or postal mail.

Registration must be completed by July 15, 2023, and the four finalists will be announced on July 22.

Once the finalists are announced, they will be invited to perform at the Made in Hawaii Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The winner of last year’s talent search, Anthony Pfluke, will perform at the festival as well, after which the 2023 winner will be announced.