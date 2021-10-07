Annual march mobilizes men to take a stand against domestic violence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly a dozen men stood in solidarity at Honolulu Hale on Thursday to end domestic violence, calling on all men to recognize their obligations to behave appropriately with others.

Some notable names included Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Univeristy of Hawaii president David Lassner and former KHON2 anchor — and now CEO of PBS — Ron Mitzutani.

“Domestic violence is unacceptable and that domestic violence is a man’s issue. That’s why men must be leaders for change. Men are allies, and it’s going to take all of us to extinguish the problem,” said Dr. Jamie Ford, Kaiser Permanente.

The Men’s March Against Violence event also honored those who lost their lives to domestic violence and those whose resilience helped them to survive.