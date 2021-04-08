Annual Kualoa, Hakipu‘u Canoe Festival kicks off virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 11th Annual Kualoa/Hakipu‘u Canoe Festival kicked off on Wednesday, April 7. This year’s Wa’a fest is being held virtually.

Through a series of six videos, interested participants from around the world can enjoy five experienced watermen and women as they pass along their mana‘o (wisdom) in their respective areas of expertise.

The videos are posted to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s YouTube Page and other social media.

Liko Hoe of the Hakipu‘u ‘Ohana share several stories pertaining to the history of the Kualoa/Hakipu‘u area and its connection to Native Hawaiian voyaging and mythology.

Every Wednesday over the next month viewers will be able to hear from a variety of presenters on various voyaging-related subjects including:

Hōkūleʻa captain and navigator Ka‘iulani Murphy and her various journeys with the fabled vessel and its crews.

Master canoe and paddle builder Uncle Bobby Puakea on his crafting techniques and what influenced his traditional methods.

Nakoa Prejean, Cofounder of the Hawaiian Sailing Canoe Association and Kawaipuna Foundation, and the importance of sailing culture and need to continue its perpetuation, in Hawai‘i and beyond.

Uncle Calvin Hoe and the historical significance of Mau Piailug and the Hōkūleʻa.

For over a decade, this festival has sought to highlight and continue Hawai‘i’s oceangoing traditions, and most years was blessed with a visit from the Hōkūleʻa and her crew from the Polynesian Voyaging Society. The event also served as a birthday celebration of the famed vessel from the very region where it originated.