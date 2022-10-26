HONOLULU (KHON2) – Halloween is right around the corner and the Honolulu Zoo is gearing up to bring back their annual ‘SCARE-venger’ hunt.

The second annual HallowZOO and SCARE-venger hunt will take place this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

The Honolulu Zoo welcomes keiki and their families to follow creepy clues filled with fun, freaky facts to track down members of the zoo’s animal family.

You will be instructed to collect creature stamps along the way as you look at the different animal exhibits.

You don’t want to take too much time because the first thousand keiki who turn in a completed SCARE-venger Hunt card will be able to walk down the Haunted Habitat Treat Trail and trick or treat!

For more information about this fun scavenger hunt or when the Honolulu zoo will be open, head to their website.

During the zoo’s Halloween event keiki can interact with educational animal artifacts, coloring stations, creepy creature corner and more.