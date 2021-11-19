Annual Cop on Top Fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Cop on Top fundraiser is back in person after being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteer off-duty law enforcement officers were on 10-foot scaffolds as they collected funds to benefit Special Olympics Hawaii.

“We did find a way,” said Dan Epstein, Special Olympics Hawaii president and CEO. “We pivoted. We did virtual events. We’ve literally done dozens of virtual events but in many ways it’s not the same, right? Being out there, being with your friends, being with your peers, being with your teammates, being with your coaches, getting out there with the community, having volunteers around you and supporting you and cheering you on.”

The Molokai event was held Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19

The Oahu Cop on Top efforts started Friday, Nov. 19 and they run through Sunday, Nov. 21 at these locations.



Enchanted Lake Center

Hawaii Kai Shopping Center

Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center

Kapahulu Shopping Center

Laulani Village Shopping Center

Manoa Marketplace

Salt Lake Shopping Center

Sam’s Club Pearl City

Waimalu Plaza

Since 2001, Cop on Top has raised more than $3.6 million.



2021 is the19th annual event for Hawaii.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii, call 808-943-8808 or visit www.sohawaii.org.