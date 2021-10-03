Annual Aloha Diaper Bank drive helps families in need, more donations needed

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Diapers were collected at Windward Mall in the Aloha Diaper Bank annual diaper drive.

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Diapers for both adults and for children were collected and distributed at the event.

“We’ve given out about 285,000 diapers last year,” said Anne Komatsu, executive director of Aloha Diaper Bank. “This year, every month we give between 10,000 and 15,000 diapers to keiki in need out there in our community.”

At the drive, about 1,700 diapers were collected. If you’d like to donate visit https://www.alohadiaperbank.org.

The Aloha Diaper Bank reports 17% of children under 5 years old live in poverty, and one out of three families can not afford diapers which cost about $100 a month.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The drive was held locally to recognize National Diaper Need Awareness Week which is Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.