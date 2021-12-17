Anna Miller’s reopens for dine-in after months-long renovation project

Anna Miller’s bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anna Miller’s reopened its doors for dine-in this week after a months-long closure for renovations to its kitchen and dining room floors.

The restaurant had been closed since April 2021 and reopened its bakery in July.

The dining room is open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily and offers a limited menu at this time. Anna Miller’s says it will not be taking reservations, and customers will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are reminded to wear their mask upon entry and when they leave their seat.

The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.