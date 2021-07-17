Anna Miller’s reopens bakery near Pearlridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anna Miller’s bakery near Pearlridge reopened on Saturday, July 17.

Anna Miller’s — known for its assortment of pies — had been closed since April 2021 for renovations.

KHON2 was told the restaurant will remain closed until renovations are complete.

“We did a lot of work in our kitchen, took all the equipment outj, redid all the flooring, purchased new refrigeration, upgraded everything. Then most recently we’ve been working our dining room floors.” Wade Hashizume, Anna Miller’s area manager

Anna Miller’s is hoping to open their dining room once restaurants are allowed to have guests at full capacity.