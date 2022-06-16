HONOLULU (KHON2) — Throughout the years, there were 25 Anna Miller’s locations in Japan. With the closing of the Takanawa shop in Tokyo, that leaves Hawaii as the last Anna Miller’s location in the world.

Manager Wade Hashizume told KHON2 on Wednesday he was informed by Anna Miller’s owner, Stanley Miller, that the Takanawa site would be closing due to redevelopment of the train station adjacent to the restaurant.

While Anna Miller’s in Hawaii will soon be the last location, it was actually the seventh one to open. California shops in Sacramento, Concord, Northridge and San Jose were in business before it opened in Hawaii in 1973. Besides Hawaii, California and Japan, there are no other branches.

Last December, Anna Miller’s reopened its doors for dine-in after a months-long closure for renovations to its kitchen and dining room floors. The restaurant had been closed since April 2021 and reopened its bakery in July. Since reopening its dining room, business has been brisk.

“Many of our long-time, regular customers had been waiting patiently for our reopening,” Hashizume said. “Anna Miller’s has been fortunate to have a nice share of both local and military business.”

Due to their location, they don’t see a lot of tourists coming through their doors. Hashizume said although the Pearl Harbor National Memorial is relatively close, the majority of tourists visiting there are bussed to-and-from their hotels.

“We do occasionally have visitors from Japan, although not many since the pandemic and the accompanying travel restrictions,” said Hashizume. “With restrictions lifting, we’ll see more tourists from Japan, I’m sure.”

Hashizume shares that like many markets and restaurants across the nation, they’ve been dealing with a shortage of ingredients for both the bakery and the kitchen, including specialty bakery starches, cream cheese, graham cracker crumbs, cherries, chicken, shrimp — the list goes on.

To see Anna Miller’s hours and menu, click here.