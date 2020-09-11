Ann Kobayashi asks to be named city council chair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ann Kobayashi has filed an official resolution asking to be named Honolulu City Council Chair. The request comes just a day after current City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson announced he will be resigning his position on Sept. 23.
Kobayashi is currently a member of the Honolulu City Council, representing District five since 2009.
