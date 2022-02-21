Animation Magic moved to new location in Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Animation Magic is a popular toy store locally owned since 1992.

They currently operate out of Pearlridge Center and recently moved into a new larger location within the mall.

“We used to have a smaller space but then decided to move next door,” said Gee Horeses, one of the owners of Animation magic.

She said at first there was a little mix up with their new location so they eventually just moved into the center court.

“It is very good for us due to higher foot traffic volume and better visuals for sure,” said Horeses.

This one stop cartoon shop sells it all from T-shirts, to stuffed animals, stickers and keychains.

If you want to check them out at their new location head to Pearlridge center where you can find them next to Bath and Body Works.

To view their popular items for sale you can go to Animation Magic’s Facebook or Instagram page.