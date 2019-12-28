Animals at the Honolulu Zoo celebrate Christmas

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Christmas at the Honolulu Zoo on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Animals got presents to enjoy.

They were supposed to get them last weekend but the gifts were postponed due to high winds..

