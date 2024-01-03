HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Humane Society said they’ve seen a significant decrease in the in the number of lost pets following the New Year’s Day celebration.

The animal shelter said 41 animals were brought in — in the previous year 87 strays were found.

So far, 13 pets have been reunited with their families.

“All of the pets that have been reunited with their families were microchipped. Those were critical in helping out team reach the families so they could be reunited with their beloved pets.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Over on the Valley Isle, the Maui Humane Society said 30 strays were turned in. Of those, eight animals have been reclaimed.