Animal cruelty case opened after dogs found abandoned in a birdcage in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society is investigating an animal cruelty case.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 12, officials said that someone came across two small dogs left abandoned in a rusted birdcage on the side of a dead-end street in Aiea.

The shelter sent a team to get the dogs. They’re now under the society’s medical care.

“We have a female about 4-years-old who had a choke collar around her neck so tight we had to cut it off. And a male somewhere around 10-years-old,” said Daniel Roselle of the Hawaiian Humane Society. “This is an extremely egregious way to treat animals. No food, no water. Out in the hot sun who knows for how long.”

Anyone with information can call the shelter’s Humane Investigators at 356-2250, or Animal CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.