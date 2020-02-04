Andria Tupola running for Honolulu City Council

Former state representative and republican gubernatorial candidate Andria Tupola is running for city council. She’ll be going after the District 1 seat, representing the leeward coast of Oahu. That seat is currently held by Kymberly Pine, who will term out this year.
