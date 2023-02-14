HONOLULU (KHON2) — Managing the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is a big job with some hefty responsibility. The Senate and community is in the process weighing their options with Ikaika Anderson to lead.

A confirmation hearing was held today, Feb. 14 for the nomination of Anderson to head DHHL.

There were dozens in attendance to provide testimony for or against the former Honolulu City Council chairman. The debate and discussion centered on Anderson’s ability and qualifications to lead a department charged with managing land and money that are meant to benefit Native Hawaiians.

Amongst the testimonies was Rocky Kaluhiwa, Aha Moku Advisory Council.

He said that Anderson’s “background is a great respect for kūpuna and that really counts. please Let him pass this committee and give him a chance because I think he’s a man of trust for the people of Hawai’i.”

The former chair of DHHL, William Aila also weighed in.

“I don’t know Ikaika Anderson. What I do know is that the chair of this particular department has to understand clearly what the fiduciary duties to the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust is. And clearly he’s not demonstrated that during the two WAM hearings and certainly not demonstrated that in the special commission meeting that was held recently,” said Aila.

Around three-fourths of the 200 pages of testimony that was submitted to the committee ahead of time were in support of Anderson’s nomination, but there were about 50 who expressed opposition.

The hearing went late into the afternoon. No decision yet on whether to move Anderson’s nomination to the full senate for consideration.