HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today, Feb. 19, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts celebrated the filmmakers who are in the upper echelons of the industry. For the United Kingdom, this is their Oscars.
Let’s take a look at the winners from today’s awards ceremony. You can also view the full list of winners.
The Best Film winner is Malte Grunert for All Quiet on the Western Front. In total, this film won seven BAFTAs.
The Best Director award went to Edward Berger for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front.
Martin McDonagh took home the Best Original Screenplay award for The Banshees of Inisherin.
Cate Blanchett won her fourth BAFTA today for Best Actress in TAR. This is Ms. Blanchett’s fourth BAFTA.
Elvis provided the Best Actor this year for Austin Butler.
Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Barry Keoghan won Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Charlotte Wells won the prestigious award Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for her film Aftersun.
The Outstanding British Film award went to Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin for The Banshees of Inisherin.
The Best Documentary award went to Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller and Odessa Rae for Navalny.
The Best Animated Film winner went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
The Best Costume award went to Catherine Martin for her costume creations in Elvis.
Best Editor award was given to Paul Rogers for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Best Original Score winner Volker Bertelmann for his composition in All Quiet on the Western Front.
All Quiet on the Western Front won both Best Cinematography by James Friend and Best Adapted Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell.
Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of the winners. But, this gives you a good picture of the outstanding films that BAFTA awarded this year.