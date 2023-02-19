HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today, Feb. 19, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts celebrated the filmmakers who are in the upper echelons of the industry. For the United Kingdom, this is their Oscars.

Let’s take a look at the winners from today’s awards ceremony. You can also view the full list of winners.

The Best Film winner is Malte Grunert for All Quiet on the Western Front. In total, this film won seven BAFTAs.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Film winner Malte Grunert for All Quiet on the Western Front on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

The Best Director award went to Edward Berger for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Director winner Edward Berger for his work in All Quiet on the Western Front on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Martin McDonagh took home the Best Original Screenplay award for The Banshees of Inisherin.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Original Screenplay winner Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Cate Blanchett won her fourth BAFTA today for Best Actress in TAR. This is Ms. Blanchett’s fourth BAFTA.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Actress winner Cate Blanchett for her role in TAR on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Elvis provided the Best Actor this year for Austin Butler.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Actor winner Austin Butler for his role in Elvis on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Supporting Actress winner Kerry Condon for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Barry Keoghan won Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Supporting Actor winner Barry Keoghan for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Charlotte Wells won the prestigious award Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for her film Aftersun.

A photo shows the BAFTA Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer winner Charlotte Wells for her film Aftersun on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

The Outstanding British Film award went to Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin for The Banshees of Inisherin.

A photo shows the BAFTA Outstanding British Film winners Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin for The Banshees of Inisherin on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

The Best Documentary award went to Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller and Odessa Rae for Navalny.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Documentary winners Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller and Odessa Rae for Navalny on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

The Best Animated Film winner went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Animated Film winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

The Best Costume award went to Catherine Martin for her costume creations in Elvis.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Costume Design winner Catherine Martin for her work in Elvis on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Best Editor award was given to Paul Rogers for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Editing winner Paul Rogers for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Best Original Score winner Volker Bertelmann for his composition in All Quiet on the Western Front.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Original Score winner Volker Bertelmann for his music composition in All Quiet on the Western Front on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

All Quiet on the Western Front won both Best Cinematography by James Friend and Best Adapted Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell.

A photo shows the BAFTA Best Cinematography winner James Friend and Best Adapted Screenplay winners Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell for their work on All Quiet on the Western Front on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo/BAFTA)

Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of the winners. But, this gives you a good picture of the outstanding films that BAFTA awarded this year.