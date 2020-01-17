Analysis reveals the rise of homeless deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A recent analysis revealed that homeless deaths have gone up since 2017.

An analysis by acting Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Masahiko Kobayashi shows 127 people, who were considered homeless at the time of their deaths, died on Oahu in 2019.

That is up from the year before (120 deaths) and up 46 percent from 2017 (87 deaths). The average age of death amongst this vulnerable population here on Oahu was 54.4 years old, well below the national average of 78.6 years old.

“This is just another reminder that leaving those without homes on our streets, sidewalks, and in our parks is not humane. That is why the City pursues compassionate disruption and encourages people to seek shelter and permanent supportive housing. The bottom line is we need to continue to show compassion to those that need it most. We recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Pūnāwai Rest Stop in Kalihi which served more than 2,000 unique homeless individuals in its very first year. Connecting our homeless population with services and available housing needs to remain a key focus.” Mayor Caldwell added, “And that is why our HONU (Homeless Outreach and Navigation to Unsheltered Persons) program is so important. In the first nineteen days of this program, 74 homeless individuals sought shelter in these temporary tent-like structures, of which 66 of them have been placed into more permanent shelters or housing.” – Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

The breakdown of homeless deaths on O‘ahu during the past three years is as follows:

2019 – 127 deaths

2018 – 120 deaths

2017 – 87 deaths

The cause of death for the 127 individuals in 2019 were varied, but some patterns did advance, for example, substance abuse and violence.

“In 2019, the number of homeless deaths reported to the Department of the Medical Examiner slightly increased from 2018,” said Dr. Kobayashi. “Many of the reported cases had a drug history, unclear circumstances surrounding the death, or no physician to sign the death certificate. Although we have not completed analysis on all 2019 cases yet, the number of homeless who died in a homicidal manner increased from three to ten. Drugs, especially methamphetamine, continually take their lives. The average age is 54 years old (ranging from 19 to 88 years), and we have seen many homeless deaths at an old age.”

Recent statistics released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development show the state of Hawaiʻi now at No. 2 in homelessness per capita. In its 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, HUD outlines its key findings derived from the 2019 point in time count. The report also outlines decreases in family and veteran homelessness, with the number of homeless families decreasing by 42 percent from 2015 to 2019, and veteran homelessness decreasing 18 percent in that time.

Note: 120 deaths is revised from a previously reported 90 deaths in 2018 and 87 deaths revised from a previously reported 70 deaths in 2017. Revisions to these totals were a result of a thorough case review with a set of new and corrected data that became available after the previous numbers were released. In addition, the above numbers may not reflect deaths that occur in hospitals or other health care facilities.