Anaina Hou Community Park reopens on Kauai, welcomes events for community

Community members of Kauai's North Shore are looking to bring life back to Anaina Hou Community Park by adding more events to its roster of summer entertainment.

The park recently resumed operations post-pandemic closures, allowing more safe gatherings and festivities for residents and visitors.

The Ahi Lele Fire Show is just one of the events organizer’s have in mind for the community park. The fire show puts on a display of light and excitement Friday’s at the Porter Pavilion. The family of performers stun crowds with fire knife performance and mesmerizing hula, all while taking viewers on a journey through Polynesian history.

Courtesy: Anaina Hou Community Park

“We love having Coppin and his Ohana with us each week and are excited to have them lighting up the stage with a second show at the Porter Pavilion,” said Jill W. Lowry, Executive Director of Anaina Hou, about the fire show. “The Ahi Lele Fire Show is a true celebration of Hawaiian culture, and following more than a year of confinement, one that visitors and residents alike are hungry for.”

Besides the fire show, the park also features a playground, mini golf, botanical gardens and a farmer’s market for the surrounding community. Park organizers say the park continues to follow social distancing guidelines for all its events.