Anahola fire displaces family

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire Monday night in Anahola leaves a family of four without a home.
Flames broke out around 7 p-m.
When firefighters got there, the one-story home was fully engulfed.
Everyone managed to get out safely.
The fire caused about $200,000 in damage.
The cause is under investigation.
