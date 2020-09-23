Anahola fire displaces family

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: COUNTY OF KAUAI

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire Monday night in Anahola leaves a family of four without a home.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Flames broke out around 7 p-m.

When firefighters got there, the one-story home was fully engulfed.

Everyone managed to get out safely.

The fire caused about $200,000 in damage.

The cause is under investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories