Anahola brush fire extinguished

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Kauai, firefighters were called to a brush fire in Anahola on Monday morning.
The fire didn’t get near any homes but did create a lot of smoke prompting the closure of the roads around the scene.
Everything is back open now.
