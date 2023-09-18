HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education said it has made active contact with 94% of the 3,000 Lahaina students who were pre-registered for this school year.

The DOE also said that 957 students have transferred to another DOE school.

Another 958 students have applied for distance learning, and 267 have transferred to either a public charter school or private school.

The DOE said it has not made active contact with 191 students, which includes families that the DOE called and left a message for.

The school’s Superintendent will present more on the status of West Maui students to the board of education on Thursday.