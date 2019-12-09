An inspiring friendship formed amid a 26.2-mile journey

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As thousands put their bodies and minds through a grueling 26.2-mile trek, two friends with a mission to fight cancer continue to inspire each other and hopefully many more.

Over 19,000 runners hit the pavement before sunrise on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The 47th Honolulu Marathon has once again brought in the serious participants and those who just want to be part of the experience.

Keith Kaneshiro and Lyman Derego have been signing up for a number of years and are hooked.

In fact, their friendship started because of the marathon.

“I saw him three races ago when he was trying to climb the hill so I pushed him up and I couldn’t really make it and I did at least halfway and we just talked,” said Kakaako resident Keith Kaneshiro.

“It’s a blessing you know it is you meet people like Keith. He’s a big inspiration,” said Waipahu resident Lyman Derego.

Along with Derego’s dog, Rusty, they bonded because both of them were impacted by cancer in different ways.

“Several years ago, my dad had cancer and past and after that, I just thought since I’m always here, might as well do it for some kind of cause,” said Kaneshiro.

Derego said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and complications put him in a wheelchair.

But that never stopped him from finishing past marathons.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment. iI’s a sense of being able to do things and not let the disability take the best of you. I turned it around and make the negative into a positive. That’s the way I look at it,” Derego said. “I’m going to keep on doing this as long as I can. To me, it keeps me going.”

For these two friends, they’ll not only continue to run. They’ll also raise awareness about cancer.