HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all systems go at the rail Operations Control Center.

Five controllers, engineers and supervisors per shift will monitor the entire rail system 24/7.

“The colors show us quick at a glance status of those trains,” said J.R. Carino, the manager of the Operations Control Center. “If they’re perfectly fit for service or having tech issues.”

“The controllers themselves are able to route all of the trains in and out of the yard,” said Patrick Preusser, director for the Department of Transportation Services. “We actually get alarms if the trains are operating more than 10 seconds late or 10 seconds early at each station.”

Besides making sure rail operations are running smoothly, controllers will also monitor safety.

Carino said, “They’re also looking at alarms for security events such as unauthorized access or a suspicious package or any type of violent activities.”

Each passenger car is equipped with up to 45 state-of-the-art surveillance cameras with operators watching in real-time.

For anyone going through an emergency on board, there are emergency telephones.

Hitachi’s Director of Operations and Maintenance Jason Lurz said, “When they’re pressed, they’ll go to the control center immediately.”

“The nearest camera will focus on that individual and we can have line of sight and communication and that way we can further direct security or HPD to arrive at the station or on the train,” said Lurz.

The open concept of the passenger cars allows the cameras to cover more ground.

On top of technology, the rail will also have security personnel at various locations.

“There are also level two security positions out in the field at the terminus stations, other high volume stations and they do roving patrols, both onboard the trains and at our parking facilities and the guide way as a whole,” said Preusser.

In case of an emergency, Honolulu Police Department will respond when necessary.