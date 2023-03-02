PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — It is hard to miss what is known in Hawaii as the giant golf ball, with the Sea-Based X-Band Radar standing more than 280 feet tall.

It has been in Pearl Harbor since October, 2022 after 662 days out at sea for system upgrades and regular maintenance. KHON2 got a behind-the-scenes tour inside the huge sphere.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The SBX Radar is larger than a football field and displaces 50,000 tons of water when it partially submerges, which allows for more stability during high winds and rough seas.

The fact that it is self-propelled and mobile gives it an advantage over land-based radars; the product manager demonstrated by pretending to track a missile launched from North Korea.

“If we were down in Hawaii, the curvature of the earth would prevent us from seeing that target. So, we go up north where we can see,” said SBX Radar product manager Bob Dees. “We have to see it in real time that they can figure out that they want to shoot it, initialize the interceptor and get it launched so they can intercept before it gets to where it does some damage.”

Inside the dome, the sensor itself is massive and operates on tracks. The SBX tracks the path of a missile in orbit after it is launched and determines the most lethal object — usually a warhead. That information is sent to interceptor missiles aboard other military vessels or ground-based defense systems.

“The active aperture where the horns are. Each of the horns is a radiating element. 45,056 transmit receive modules. Each can be controlled individually,” Dees said.

The SBX usually operates with a crew of 72 personnel. There was more activity on Thursday, March 2 while maintenance and upgrades were underway.

There are no metal support beams inside the part that looks like a golf ball because they would interfere with the radar. Air is constantly pumped in to pressurize it instead.

“And, then, we have an outside coating that is hydrophobic; so, since we put it up and inflated it back in 2005, it’s been continually inflated. See, it’s still shiny. So, it’s still shedding water up there,” explained Dees.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

KHON2 asked officials about how long the SBX is expected to stay in Pearl Harbor. Officials said that information is classified.