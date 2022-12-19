Kepler-1658b orbits around its host star to its inevitable destruction. (Photo/Gabriel Perez Diaz via University of Hawai’i)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The universe is a big place. There are millions of stars and billions of planets out there.

Astronomers published a study showing that they found an exoplanet that has a decaying orbit around its host star. For the first time ever, astronomers have discovered a planet and star that resemble how they envision the future of our solar system to be.

The exoplanet, Kepler-1658b, is on a collision course with its star in this scenario. Doomed to be obliterated by the maturing star it has orbited since its creation.

Kepler-1658b has a mass and size similar to Jupiter; it was first discovered astronomers in 2019. The slow spiral has the potential to show astronomers how the future of our solar system will play out.

“We had checked for evidence of this inward migration in the original discovery paper but could not definitively make that claim with only four years of data. Therefore, it’s somewhat validating to see that our expectations were correct,” said University of Hawai’i Institute for Astronomy alumna Ashley Chontos who is now a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University.

UH said that “Chontos led the discovery of the planet as part of her dissertation research at UH Mānoa and is a co-author on the new study.”

The discovery shows a planet that is an eighth of the distance between our Sun and Mercury. The researchers said that this close distance with the decaying orbit definitely shows that destruction of the exoplanet is certain.

Death-by-star seems to be inevitable for many solar systems. As a star ages, its mass and gravity increase, making orbits smaller and pulling planets closer. Researchers discovered that Kepler-1658b’s orbital period is decreasing, making the orbit shorter and shorter.

The discovery allows researchers to examine the lengthy process of planetary orbital decay. The ultimate outcome or our planet can be seen through this process.

Nick Saunders, who is a graduate student at IfA, co-authored the study and is leading the search for more planets orbiting evolved stars. He said, “the ultimate fate of exoplanets is uncertain, but this system provides a crucial example for testing theories. By measuring the decay of the planet’s orbit, we gain valuable insight into how exoplanetary systems evolve and eventually come to an end.”

Being able to detect this sort of decline in Kepler-1658b took years of observation. The transit of a planet is when it crosses in front of its star from the observer’s perspective. For this planet, it took 13 years of transit observations and three telescopes to detect the decreased orbit which was 131 milliseconds [thousandths of a second] per year.

“We’ve previously detected evidence for exoplanets inspiraling toward their stars, but we have never before seen such a planet around an evolved star,” said Shreyas Vissapragada, a 51 Pegasi b Fellow at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian and lead author of the study.