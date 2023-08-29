HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu’s iconic Haiku stairs – also known as the Stairway to Heaven – removal project has officially found its contractor.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction made its decision public Aug. 29, stating they had selected The Nakoa Companies, Inc. to take on this project.

The Nakoa Companies, Inc. is a Hawaii-based company that specializes in complex infrastructure projects.

The Haiku stairs were once a favorite to locals and tourists alike, however, the Honolulu City Council, unanimously voted to have the stairs removed due to several issues.

The site was technically closed to the public in 1987, meaning the stairs, and consequentially residential neighborhoods, were prone to trespassing and vandalism.

“Our decision to remove Ha‘ikū Stairs was predicated on a number of factors. First and foremost public safety; both for hikers and especially for the surrounding residential community that has endured illegal trespass, harassment, and property damage for decades from those seeking access to the stairs,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

He went on to explain further.

“Secondly, we do not believe the managed access plan as proposed by the Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs is feasible, cost effective or a solution to illegal access. Third, over the last 15 years our first responders have experienced more than 57 dangerous rescue operations, and that is simply too many times to put our first responders at risk.”

The Nakoa Companies, Inc. has already demonstrated their performance by having previously removed a swing that sat on top of the Haiku Stairs.

The contract ensures The Nakoa Companies, Inc. work with a biologist to ensure the preservation of associated structures.

The biologist will manage each section of the stairs to take into account the before and after state of the native plants and surrounding environment.

“The selection of The Nakoa Companies, Inc. for the Ha‘ikū Stairs removal project represents a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and protect our natural resources,” said Haku Milles, Director of the Department of Design and Construction. “We are confident that Nakoa’s expertise and commitment to excellence will result in a successful and well-executed project.”

The project is said to cost $2,579,771.88, which will be split into two payments across two years of $969,326.07 the first year and $1,610,445.81.