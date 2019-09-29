An affordable housing community that is one step closer to getting people off the streets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s an affordable housing community aimed at getting people off the streets.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the City and County cabinet members, including Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell volunteered to help with the second and final phase of Kahau’iki Village. Phase one opened more than a year ago. More pre-fabricated homes are being put up at the old paintball field near Keehi Lagoon off Nimitz Highway.

“The importance of this village is for families that are less fortunate. The developer, Mr. Duane Kurisu, the philanthropist, he had volunteers they’re just like us who donate their time and money to help build this place,” said Deputy Director Department of Facility Maintenance Eduardo Manglallan.

“When we talk about Kahuiki being a community, building community, today was really a testament of that,” said Duane Kurisu of the AIO Foundation.

Once the village is completed next April. It will include 144 one and two-bedroom living units, giving some 600 adults and children homes.

Rent is between $725 to $900.