HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Firework Amnesty turn-in event will be open for anyone wanting to get rid of illegal fireworks without penalty on Sunday, Dec. 17.

“There will be no questions asked when the fireworks are turned in,” stated Jordan Lowe, Department of Law Enforcement Director.

The event will be held at four different fire stations across Oahu in Kaka’ako, Waipahu, Kapolei and Mililani Mauka from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fireworks will be accepted after Sunday, Dec. 17.

Items Accepted:

Firecrackers, sparklers, fountains, cracker balls, aerial shells, aerial tubes, Roman candles, “cakes,” skyrockets.

Items NOT Accepted:

Homemade/modified fireworks, improvised explosives, guns/ammunition.

Officials said fireworks must be in a container and in a trunk or rear portion of the vehicle for first responders to retrieve them.

Community members brought in about 18,000 pounds of fireworks at the last amnesty event in 2011. Officials are hoping 2023’s event will be just as effective.

Also working with the Illegal Fireworks Task Force is Homeland Security, which wants the public to know how fireworks contribute to larger criminal enterprises.

“Fireworks fuel organized crime here in the state,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent, John Sullivan. “The exact same methods that are being utilized to smuggle fireworks into the state of Hawaii are being utilized to smuggle guns, to smuggle drugs and other dangerous items…”