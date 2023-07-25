HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ten schools on Oahu have had their school bus routes suspended and all schools on Maui and Big Island have had their routes modified. Kapaa schools and Hanalei Elementary have no bus service.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The DOE said the changes are due to driver shortages.

Before COVID, there were 650 drivers statewide. Now there are 226, according to DOE.

The Department of Transportation and the governor are trying to find funding opportunities to assist drivers with their CDL, which is required to drive school buses.

Impacted schools were supposed to receive letters about the changes Tuesday or Wednesday.