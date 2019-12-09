Amid measles outbreak, Hawaiian Airlines is offering waivers for passengers flying to Pago Pago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is offering waivers for passengers who have flights to Pago Pago.

This is in light of a measles outbreak in American Samoa.

The government of American Samoa declared an outbreak of the disease.

Public schools there will be closed Monday, December 8, and there’s now a ban on gatherings in parks.

Right now the U.S. territory has nine cases.

In the neighboring nation of Samoa, more than 60 people have died from measles — the majority are children. More than 4,000 people have been infected since the outbreak there started in mid-October 2019.