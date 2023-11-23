HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Thanksgiving is unlike any other for thousands of Maui residents. Some have said this Thanksgiving has put things into perspective and despite losing everything they say it’s the little things they’re thankful for.

Many of the residents living in hotels are down at Kaanapali Beach for Thanksgiving. Hotels are doing events for the displaced residents and churches too. But there’s a common theme when speaking with so many people, we lost material things but we’re thankful for each other and our community.

Wahikuli resident Joanie Hunt lost her home in the fire.

I have so much to be thankful for and it sounds crazy to say that but I do. Three weeks after the fire I was diagnosed with cancer so ever since I’ve been going through treatment but it’s amazing to see what God has done.” Joanie Hunt, Wahikuli resident

And then there’s Rick Avila whose home was almost spared that day.

“Mine was the second to last house that burned, so missed it by that much,” said Avila another resident from Wahikuli.

He said seeing the community come together following the fires and being with friends makes this Thanksgiving special.

“Extra special Thanksgiving everyone here is amazing, people serving, open hearts I think this is the best one I can remember.” Rick Avila, Wahikuli resident

Kumulani Chapel in Kapalua has hosted Thanksgiving dinner for the community for 40 years but this year cooked much more.

“We’re expecting new people here who don’t have a home right now and we’re going to be here to feed them and give them some relief,” said Greg Laurie senior pastor of Harvest at Kumulani Chapel.

Others are figuring out a new normal. Dave Fincher used to have co-workers and friends and family at his Wahikuli home for the holidays.

“So we’re having to learn how to do these holidays again because there’s so many other things right in your face that are more urgent and the timeline is getting my family moved into a house,” said Fincher.

On Aug. 8 he went into the smoke with the general manager of his restaurant not knowing how bad the fire was. He didn’t tell his wife where he was going and by the time he made it back to Wahikuli hours later his house was in flames and he had no idea if his family was inside. Unable to reach his wife due to downed lines he spent the sleepless night on a stranger’s Lanai.

The next morning he went back to Wahikuli to see if his wife took the cars and evacuated.

“So the next day I saw them driving in passing and I was so filled with joy and that hasn’t faded at all, all the stress we’ve been through hotel rooms, houses to live in for a week or two. But the one consistent thing is my family so that is absolutely what I’m grateful for without them I’d be a drift.”

“It was a long awful day followed by a really wonderful day when that happened it was the most horrific thing ever but in those moments you really are thankful for those kinds of things.”

Two weeks ago his family was able to look through the rubble of their old home with the beautiful lanai where so many memories were made.

The second thing he’s thankful for, his wife found his wedding ring.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

And although it was gold he’s keeping it on him as a reminder that he didn’t lose everything in the ashes.