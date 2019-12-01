Americans spent a total of $7.4 million on Black Friday 2019

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 24: Jonathan Mary fixes the sign indicating that there are 30 more days until Christmas at a Walmart store as they prepare for Black Friday shoppers on November 24, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Black Friday, which is the day after Thanksgiving, is known as the first day of the Christmas shopping season and most retailers offer special deals on the day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Good news, shopping fans, and retailers — Black Friday is still a thing.

This year (2019) saw the biggest Black Friday ever with $7.4 million spent nationwide.

That’s in addition to the $4.2 billion shoppers dropped on Thanksgiving day.

Spending habits are changing, though. Compared to 2018, 43 percent of more consumers bought merchandise online and picked it up in stores.

Two-point-nine billion of 2019’s holiday season sales have come from purchases made using smartphones.

One reason for the spending spike is that 2019’s late Thanksgiving is giving consumers fewer days to shop before Christmas.