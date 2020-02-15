Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship recommended to return to the U.S.

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, a reporter walks near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Life on board the luxury cruise ship, which has dozens of cases of a new virus, can include fear, excitement and soul-crushing boredom, according to interviews by The Associated Press with passengers and a stream of tweets and YouTube videos. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States government is recommending U.S. citizens on the Diamond Princess cruise ship to disembark and return to the U.S. for further monitoring.

That’s according to a letter from the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, which was sent to U.S. citizen passengers and crew members on the Diamond Princess.

“We are deeply grateful to the cruise line and government of Japan for working diligently to contain and control the spread of the illness. However, to fulfill our government’s responsibilities to U.S. citizens under our rules and practices, as well as to reduce the burden on the Japanese healthcare system, the U.S. government recommends, out of an abundance of caution, that U.S. citizens disembark and return to the United States for further monitoring,” said the letter.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo says that agencies will provide a chartered aircraft to bring U.S. citizens directly from Japan to the United States. This will be handled by the Department of State, who will work with the Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.

The aircraft will arrive in Japan the evening of February 16, according to the U.S. Embassy letter.

“Buses will move you and your belongings from the ship to the aircraft. Passengers will be screened for symptoms and we are working with our Japanese partners to ensure that any symptomatic passengers receive the required care in Japan if they cannot board the flight,” said the letter.

The aircraft will then land in the United States at Travis Air Force Base in California.

Some passengers will then continue onward to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

More information about their final destination will be provided before boarding the plane, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Travelers who will return to America from high-risk areas will be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

As for the U.S. passengers and crew members who choose not to return on this charter flight, the U.S. Embassy says that those people will be unable to return to the U.S. for a period of time.

It was not disclosed for how long that period will be.

The letter goes on to say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final determination on this matter.

Those who plan to travel on the charter flight will not be able to bring their pets.

To read the full letter, read on below: