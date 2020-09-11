American Savings Bank opens new Kalihi branch

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — American Savings Bank is returning to the Kalihi community with the opening of its newest branch on North King Street.

The Kalihi Branch will be open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Customers will be able to meet with a personal banker, loan officer, business banker and financial advisor to discuss their financial needs.

“It’s been years since we’ve had a branch in the heart of Kalihi, and we are pleased to once again have a location that allows us to better serve this remarkable community. During these challenging times, we’re more committed than ever before to make banking easy and convenient for our customers.” Rich Wacker, President and CEO of American Savings Bank

American Savings Bank says it will continue to offer kupuna hours during the first hour of each day, to serve seniors age 60 and older.

The new branch is located at 2110 North King Street on the corner of North King and Gulick Street.

