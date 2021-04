HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Red Cross volunteers are responding to a residential fire reported in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Friday, April 9.

The fire has impacted four individuals.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Red Cross is meeting with affected residents to ensure they have emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing.

Caseworkers will continue to follow up in the coming weeks to help with the recovery process.