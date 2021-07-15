American Red Cross responds to Kauai residential fire in Moloaa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to a residential fire in Moloaa on Kauai that impacted six people and two homes on Thursday, July 15.

Disaster volunteers from Red Cross are meeting with residents to make sure their emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing are met.

FILE – A residential fire smolders in Moloaa, Kauai, July 15, 2021. (American Red Cross of Hawaii photo)

The Kauai Fire Department (KFD) confirmed with KHON2 that a fire was responded to in Moloaa on Thursday but KFD officials have not released details on a cause or damage estimates as of 9 p.m.

Volunteers from Red Cross will follow up with affected individuals in the near future to give referrals, guidance or additional assistance.