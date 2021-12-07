American Red Cross keeps two shelters open on Oahu and Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross keeps the shelter at Makaha Community Park open overnight on Oahu for those in need.

The American Red Cross also keeps the shelter at Keaau Armory open on the Big Island.

The Kalakaua District Park, Sunset Beach Recreation Area and Kailua District Park which were opened in response to severe rainfall have been closed on Oahu on Tuesday. The Red Cross reports no one was at the shelters.