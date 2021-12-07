American Red Cross keeps two shelters open on Oahu and Big Island

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE — American Red Cross (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross keeps the shelter at Makaha Community Park open overnight on Oahu for those in need.

The American Red Cross also keeps the shelter at Keaau Armory open on the Big Island.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Kalakaua District Park, Sunset Beach Recreation Area and Kailua District Park which were opened in response to severe rainfall have been closed on Oahu on Tuesday. The Red Cross reports no one was at the shelters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories