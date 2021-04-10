American Ninja Warrior Jimmy Choi deals with Parkinson’s through strength

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Ninja Warrior Jimmy Choi delivered an inspiring message at the virtual Hawaii Parkinson Association Symposium on Saturday, April 10, saying he relies on his determination to stay ahead of the debilitating disease.

2021s Symposium was held through Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its theme was “Moving Forward Through Strength.”

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Choi decided to rebuild his base through exercise in 2012 so he could increase endurance and reduce fatigue, something he says helps in fighting the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

He said, he is determined to give his body and mind the best chance at fighting the disease.

“I am determined to give my body the best chance to help my mind combat Parkinson’s. I am determined to never go down without a fight. Now as you can see since 2012, I’ve used motivation, discipline and determination to help me stay committed to the fight.” Jimmy Choi, American Ninja Warrior

Choi shifted from building endurance and reducing fatigue to training for the American Ninja Warrior competition in 2016 and eventually went on to break a Guinness World Record in August 2020.

“Five years ago, I chose to better understand the way my body moves under stressful conditions when I shifted from running marathons into American Ninja Warrior Training,” Choi said. “Three years ago, I chose to turn my weaknesses into a strength, which allowed me to achieve the Guinness World Record for most burpees in one minute.”

Choi completed 30 chest-to-ground burpees in just 60 seconds, according to the Guinness World Record website.

Choi was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease when he was 27 years old in 2003. He has since raised over $240,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green also made an appearance at the Hawaii Parkinson Association Symposium, proclaiming April 2021 as Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month.

Sunday, April 11, is World Parkinson’s Disease Day.