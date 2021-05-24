American Lung Association in Hawaii honors four women with 2021 Mother of the Year awards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A digital luncheon to honored four recipients with the 2021 Mother of the Year Awards in Honolulu on May 23, 2021.

The honors were given by the American Lung Association in Hawaii and the Mother’s Day Council.

Hawaii’s Outstanding Mothers were recognized for serving as an exceptional role models for their children, while also excelling in their careers and philanthropic endeavors.

The mothers acknowledged were:

Carol Ai May, Vice-President, City Mill

Julie Meier, Broker-in-Charge, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawaii Realty

Alicia Moy, President and CEO, Hawaii Gas

Pat Saiki, Former Congresswoman and Administrator of the Small Business Administration

“These four outstanding women not only are tremendous role models for their children, but also for their community and their professions, particularly as we are in the middle of a worldwide lung pandemic” said Pedro Haro, Executive Director for the American Lung Association in Hawaii. “We’re proud to recognize these spectacular moms for all that they do. Mothers have truly been the MVPs during COVID-19, and these four women truly exemplify that.”

Sandra Au Fong, Grace Hao, Linda Kalahiki and Kitty Yannone were recognized as the Outstanding Mothers of the year during a brunch event in 2019 in the organization’s first event.