American Lung Association educates all on Lifesaving Lung Cancer Screening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of November being “Lung Cancer Awareness Month,” the American Lung Association (ALA) shared data from a survey that revealed only 36% of people know that lung cancer screening is available, and 29% know that lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of all genders.

“Here in Hawai’i and across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer,” said ALA Hawai’i’s Executive Director Pedro Haro. “It is estimated that in 2021, 930 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer and 540 will die from the disease.”

However, Haro said there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased 33% in the past 10 years, thanks to advancements in treatment, research, and lifesaving lung cancer screening.

According to ALA, the 2021 Lung Health Barometer, surveyed 4,000 Americans nationwide about lung health and lung cancer for the sixth year.

Other key findings of that survey include only 10% of adults understand that lung cancer is among the most likely cancers to affect women, while 35% know that it is among those cancers most likely to affect men.

ALA will be providing new resources throughout November that consist of the State of Lung Cancer Report, inspiring patient stories, and lifesaving lung cancer screening information.

