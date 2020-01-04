American Astronomical Society hosts free public events

The 235th American Astronomical Society conference has several free public events for astronomy enthusiasts and students.

The conference is Jan. 4-8, 2020 at the Hawaii Convention Center. About 3,000 astronomers, educators and scientists are attending.

The last time the conference was in Hawaii was back in 2015.

Here are three free public events:

Stargazing Party at Ala Moana Beach Park, 1201 Ala Moana Blvd.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, 7-10 p.m.

Join University of Hawai’i astronomer Roy Gal and friends at Ala Moana Beach Park for a stargazing party. Astronomy enthusiasts of all ages and levels will marvel at the night sky and learn from recognized experts. Telescopes will be set up at the park. Sponsored by Sky & Telescope magazine.

“Physics of Pō” at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, 1801 Kalakaua Ave.

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 7-8:30 p.m.

This special joint presentation by Larry Kimura of the University of Hawai’i and Doug Simons of the Canada-FranceHawaii Telescope will explore the intersection of astronomy and Hawaiian culture by examining the first 11 lines of the 2,102-line Kumulipo, an ancient Hawaiian creation chant. RSVPs are required by visiting aas.org/content/aas-public-talk. Parking is $10 per vehicle at the Center. Sponsored by Associated Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA).

Educational Astronomy Event for Honolulu-Area Students at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, 1801 Kalakaua Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on science demonstrations and speak with world-famous scientists and engineers at the forefront of astronomy research. Open to students in grades 6-12 and junior colleges. Registration is required by visiting aas.org/content/aas-student-education-outreach. Sponsored by Associated Universities Inc. and the American Astronomical Society.

“The Planets 360” at the Bishop Museum Planetarium, 1525 Bernice St.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 7-9:30 p.m. Admission to the show, including access to the museum and observatory, is $10.

AAS meeting attendees and the general public are invited to a special planetarium show entitled The Planets 360, a reimagining of British composer Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. It uses the Fulldome format to create a sonically driven immersive experience fusing art, music, and science into a 360° spectacle. Afterward, weather permitting, the Hawaiian Astronomical Society will set up telescopes on the observation deck to show visitors celestial highlights of the January evening sky. Register at

http://bit.ly/34dcBFp.