American Airlines flight reports low tire pressure, diverts to LAX after departing Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON) — An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago O’Hare International Airport from Honolulu landed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Saturday, March 27, after a reported low tire pressure alert.

Officials said, the aircraft landed safely around 2:17 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time.

Crews declared an emergency landing for American Airlines Flight 74 after reporting a dual low nose tire pressure alert, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.