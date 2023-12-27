HONOLULU (KHON2) — No vehicles are exempt from being stolen, even when the vehicle is at the site of an emergency call.

Emergency responders were at a call for an injured person in Ewa Beach around 2:47 a.m. Wednesday when their ambulance was stolen.

A second ambulance was dispatched to assist but the patient declined to be transported to a hospital.

Honolulu police were able to track the location of the stolen ambulance and recovered it within 10 minutes of being stolen.

The ambulance sustained no damage.

EMS said all ambulances have tracking devices.