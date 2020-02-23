HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Amazing Comic Con Aloha held the third day of its three day convention on Sunday.
The event celebrated comic books and pop culture at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Some fans dressed up as their favorite characters.
The festivities started Friday, Feb. 21 and included video game tournaments, booths, and a cosplay competition.
- Amazing Comic Con Aloha celebrates comic books
- Half brother of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha arrested for alleged abuse
- UH seeks funding for medical school on Maui in light of doctor shortage
- Hawaii swim and dive men and women win back to back MPSF titles
- Trade winds to return at the start of week, then becomes breezy