Amazing Comic Con Aloha celebrates comic books

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Amazing Comic Con Aloha held the third day of its three day convention on Sunday.

The event celebrated comic books and pop culture at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Some fans dressed up as their favorite characters.

The festivities started Friday, Feb. 21 and included video game tournaments, booths, and a cosplay competition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story