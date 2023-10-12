HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s that time of year when you get to enjoy the fruits of the harvest.

Aloun Farms is hosting its 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

The two-weekend event will host a number of things for the entire family to enjoy.

The festival begins at 8:30 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. each day. You and your family can harvest your own Ewa Sweet Corn, string beans and pumpkins.

There will be lots of things to do and experience while at the festival. There will be food and craft vendors, live music and entertainment, free hayrides, a farmers’ market, lots of keiki activities and rides and sunflower photo opp area.

Pets are welcome. The Hawaiian Humane Society will be there offering things for your pet along with a pet costume contest.