HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Hawaii students near the end of the school year, summer activities are picking up. One summer activity for family and friends to enjoy is the Aloun Farms Second Annual ‘Ewa Sweet Festival.

This festival is put on to teach residents and visitors the importance of sustainable agriculture and supporting local farmers.

This weekend event will take place from June 17 to June 18 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with activities such as free hayrides, a petting zoo, and pony rides.

Aloun Farms Second Annual ‘Ewa Sweet Festival. (Courtesy: Aloun Farms)

The event will also have entertainment with local food and crafts vendors with access to ten acres of farmland.

Among these activities will be the ‘Ewa Sweet farmers’ market where guest can support local by picking from a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Fruits and vegetables include:

Sweet onion

Watermelon

Cantaloupe

Honeydew

Cabbage

Choy sum

Eggplant

Kabocha

Luau leaves

Shanghai Bok Choy

Zucchini

New this year:

Chef Yim Kwok and Waipahu High School culinary students will be cooking live sharing recipe ideas using Aloun Farms’ fresh produce.

There will also be education workshops where families will learn about crop care and be able to take home Aloun Farm seedlings of herbs, peppers and onion.

“On hot summer days, there’s nothing more refreshing than our signature ‘Ewa Sweet seedless watermelons or ‘Ewa Sweet corn for picnics and gatherings so come and stock up while they’re in season,” said Alec Sou, Aloun Farms president and general manager

Families and friends will also get the chance to get their hands dirty by picking their own corn, onion, string beans and sunflowers, straight from the field.

Click here for more information and admission prices.