Aloha4Tonga fundraiser to air on KHII Channel 1005

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha4Tonga fundraising event will air on KHII Channel 1005 on Friday, March 4 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The fundraiser features performances by Josh Tatofi, Nā Waihoʻoluʻu O Ke Ānuenue, and the Siasi ʻO Tonga Tauʻatāina of Oʻahu Choir.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“It is our kuleana, and we are honored to stand and rally our people to serve our cousins in the South Pacific,” said Kūhiō Lewis, President, and CEO of Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement. “As people of the Pacific, we have a deep connection to one another. As a Hawaiian community, we will fulfill our kuleana to kōkua, our brothers and sisters in Tonga. We ask all of Hawaii to stand with us.”

Proceeds go to the Consulate of Tonga with assistance from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).

A volcanic eruption impacted Tonga on Jan. 15 when three people were killed.



Internet connection has finally been restored five weeks after the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

There will be a livestream show on the @Aloha4Tonga Facebook and YouTube at 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. March 4 broadcast. The 7 p.m. concert fundraiser will simulcast on other television stations in the state.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information, or to donate visit the Aloha4Tonga website.