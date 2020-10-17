HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation brings the pride of it’s LGBTQIA+ community to homes around the state.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
October is Pride Month, and Hawaii is showing it’s love to the LGBTQIA+ community by involving the residents to be a part of this year’s virtual parade.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Aloha with Pride: Shaka and Shine
- Here are Hawaii’s ballot measures explained by county
- Kauai County to provide free post-arrival COVID test for residents
- Officials making adjustments after long waits plagued the state’s reopening day
- NOAA: Above average rainfall expected for wet season, not enough to help Maui drought