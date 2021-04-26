Aloha United Way fund helps Hawaii flood victims begin to recover

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha United Way Emergency Flood Relief Fund has distributed several grants to local nonprofits to serve those impacted by last month’s persistent rain and flooding.

The fund was created to provide food, housing, shelter, disaster, and crisis services statewide.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The fund also supports AUW’s 211 Helpline, which refers people to emergency services and other urgent health and human service needs.

Agencies receiving funds to support ongoing flood relief efforts are:

Alea Bridge

Aloha Harvest

American Red Cross, Pacific Region

Habilitat

“We want to say mahalo to each and every contributor to this relief effort,” Red Cross Regional CEO, Diane Peters-Nguyen said in a statement on Monday, April 26. “This funding is providing for flooding victims’ ongoing needs, and is helping them rebuild their lives.”

The Red Cross assisted 150 people on Oahu and Maui who were affected. They are also providing over 300 clean-up and comfort kits, as well as financial assistance, to help those in need.

“One of our clients watched all of his possessions wash away in the flash flooding. There was nothing he could do,” said Alea Bridge Executive Director Nicky Winter. “In the immediate aftermath, we provided hygiene items, clothes, food, snacks, water, towels, socks, and PPE. Now we have shifted to helping him regain his documentation and replace what he lost.”

Click here to make a donation.